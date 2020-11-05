WHITEHALL – Each year the Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center (ACWL-Nuveen) hosts Fall Into the Arts, a themed youth art exhibition featuring work from local school art programs.
Opening on Saturday, November 7, this year's show will feature artwork from the ACWL-Nuveen Open Studio Program, Mona Shores High School, Montague High School, Montague Middle School, Oakridge High School, and Reeths-Puffer High School.
Unfortunately due to COVID-19 concerns, we won't be able to have an in-person reception but we will be premiering a video including comments from teachers of the participating schools and images of their students' artwork on our Facebook page on Friday, November 13 at 5:00 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/ACWL.Nuveen
ACWL-Nuveen staff chose the theme 'IMPACT 2020' for FITA because this year has been unprecedented for a multitude of reasons: a contentious election, a global pandemic, mask mandates, calls for systemic changes to provide social justice, and overwhelming natural disasters due to climate change.
Expressing concerns, opinions, and anxieties through art - whether it be visual art, music, dance, or poetry provides an excellent outlet for students to process the ever-changing current events broadcast on social media. The artwork in the exhibit this year makes it clear that today's youth has a lot to say!
The Fall into the Arts Exhibition also serves as a fundraiser for the participating schools' art program. We will be collecting donations in the ACWL-Nuveen gallery, as well as online, through our website: https://www.artswhitelake.org/fita-donations. Donations will be collected by the ACWL-Nuveen and distributed to the art programs following the close of the exhibition.
Fall into the Arts: IMPACT 2020 will be on display in the ACWL-Nuveen exhibit space from November 7 through December 1. The gallery is open Tuesday - Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. We encourage small, mask-wearing groups to visit the gallery and view the show during our open hours.