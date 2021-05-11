Debbie graduated from Montague High School in 1979 and then attended Muskegon Community College, graduating with an RN Associates degree in 1983. In 1994 she attained her BSN from Ferris State University.
She worked as a RN at Muskegon General Hospital until 1990 when she began working at the American Red Cross where she worked until retirement in 2015 as a regional manager.
She fought a courageous battle against systemic scleroderma, surviving a 2018 stem cell transplant. Debbie shared her medical journey freely in hopes of bringing awareness to the disease. She deeply appreciated the support of her immediate family and vast network of extended family and friends and leaned into their love for strength.
Debbie enjoyed living on their farm, cooking, canning, sewing and quilting. She was very proud of her daughters and was a devoted mother. Her biggest joy was being a grandmother to her five precious grandchildren. When she wasn’t spending time with her immediate family, she was most likely sewing or quilting a gift for one of them or one of her nieces or nephews that she dearly loved.
Debbie is survived by her parents; her husband, Doug; daughters, April Aebig, Kimberly (Ryan) Woodbury, Madison Aebig; her five precious grandchildren Rylan Zant, Sadie Jo and Charlotte Woodbury, and Elliana and Oliver Fuson; siblings Dale Grumm, Deanna (Chris) Cullen, Brenda (Jeremy) Loveday; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The family was blessed to have hosted two exchange students from Germany, Merle Taeger (2002) and Sina Schrepel (2013) that Debbie also considered family. Her daughter, Kelly Jo Aebig, preceded her in death.
The visitation was held Friday, May 14th, 2 pm with the funeral service following at 3 pm at Claybanks United Methodist Church. Interment is in Flower Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider the Scleroderma Foundation http://www.scleroderma.org as a memorial. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.