Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest gales to 40 knots becoming west and waves 8 to 13 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 2 to 5 feet. * WHERE...St Joseph to Manistee. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds and waves will begin to build once again late this afternoon and reaching 15 to 25 knots this evening. Gales will develop tonight and peak Friday night into Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&