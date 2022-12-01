Aloha Carol Morse, 87, of New Era, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. She was born June 21, 1935, the daughter of Lawrence and Julia (Blondin) McReynolds.
Aloha was a wonderful, fun-loving person with a keen sense of humor. She was passionate about her faith, family and music. Aloha shared her musical and cooking talents with her family and parish for many years; even teaching piano to several youth. She had many areas of interests throughout her lifetime and put her whole heart into her endeavors, always with a pep in her step and a twinkle in her eye.
Aloha is survived by: her children, Christopher (Kristi) Morse, Barbara (Gene) Thompson, Matthew (Anne) Morse, Paul (Patricia) Morse, Rene (Timothy) Priese, Benjamin (Lori) Morse, Marjory (Steven) Erdman, Joshua (Amy) Morse, and Joseph (Anna) Morse; 35 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Michael McReynolds; sister, Lorraine Meloche; and lifelong friends, Pat and Walt Karr.
Aloha was preceded in death by: her husband, James Morse; daughter, LaLonnie Morse; sister, Maxine Davies; and her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 3000 W. Winston Rd, Rothbury, MI 49452. Interment will be in St. Johns the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 6845 S. 50th Avenue, Montague, MI 49437.
Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.