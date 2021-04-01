Raymond Peter Amann, 73, of Montague, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born Aug. 19, 1947, in Chicago, Ill., the son of the late Joseph and Gladys (Bierrum) Amann. Although being born in Chicago, all his memories were of the Montague/Whitehall area where he grew up and went to school.
Ray enjoyed being a neighbor. His neighbors’ friendships and helping them were important to him. Most often, he could be found working in his workshop, on one thing or another, that could make his tasks easier or more efficient. Although it had been many years since he piloted his own plane, he loved to speak of trips to various places around Michigan and the Great Lakes. Most recently, Ray enjoyed traveling by train to see friends and cousins.
From July 1968 until October 1972, Ray served his country in the US Navy as an electrician. His last duty assignment was on the USS Taluga, serving honorably during the Vietnam campaign.
After serving his county, he began a career working for Sealed Power. Although working in different positions in that company and for different owners with different names, it was his fellow workers who stayed most consistent. It was these people he remembered the longest and with which he stayed connected.
Ray, while having no children, is survived by maternal cousins and their progeny living around the United States, but no paternal cousins. He was very fond of Jimmy, Lisa and David Stapel, step children from a former marriage.
Memorial services with military honors will be conducted in the spring.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.