Andrew Dean Blankenship, 35, of Rothbury, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Andrew was born on January 16, 1984, the son of Dennis Blankenship and Patty King.
Drew graduated from Whitehall High School in 2002. He was employed with Great Lakes Logging as an equipment operator and logger. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motocross racing, and being in the outdoors. Drew was a hard-working, caring, protective, brother, son, and friend who loved his family most of all. He will be deeply missed.
Drew is survived by: his parents, Dennis (Sharon) Blankenship, and Patty King; sister, Nicole Blankenship; stepbrothers, Kristopher Prus, and Joseph Prus; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by: his grandparents, William and Vivian Blankenship, and Dean and Ruth Ann King.
A Catholic Mass and Burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St, Montague, with Father Peter Omogo officiating. The family will receive guests at the church from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 15, 2019 with a prayer vigil being conducted at 6:00 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Samuel Omogo Foundation at St. James Catholic Church.