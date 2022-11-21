Andrew James Neubauer, "just Jim," father, grandfather, grandfather-plus, uncle, and friend, was given the gift of eternal life through his Savior Jesus Christ Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 92 years old. Born May 10, 1930, to Andrew and Nannie Lou (Thornburg) Neubauer, he was brought to the waters of baptism on July 6, 1930, and became a child of God. He publicly confessed his faith when he was confirmed Apr. 2, 1944, at St. James Lutheran Church, Montague, where he was a faithful lifelong member.
Having started his own dairy business while still in high school, he agreed to become part of the Farr View Dairy team and delivered milk to stores and businesses from Montague to Muskegon. When he left the dairy business, he became a long-haul driver for Dupont Chemical Company until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed his many years of retirement traveling the country, visiting family and friends with his beloved wife of 53 years, Eunice, in their latest motor home until her passing in 2004.
Jim was committed to his family, his church, his work, and his community. Besides being on various boards, he also served as congregational president and as an elder at his church. He coached his sons in the Little League organization and served 16 years on the school board for Montague Public Schools. He worked as a referee and official at high school football and basketball games in the area, was a reserve police officer for the Montague police force for a number of years, and enjoyed his Thursday night bowling league and traveling with friends to bowling tournaments around the country. After retiring from truck driving, he assumed the position of Chief of Police in Rothbury for many years and then worked as the Zoning Officer for Grant Township in Oceana County. Jim served on the Montague City Council from 1993-97. He later campaigned and was elected to two terms as mayor of Montague, a role he cherished. He was active in promoting and participating in the Old Newsies/Goodfellow charity which provides Christmas gifts for underprivileged children. He was an active member of the Men's Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3256. Jim took pride in being a loyal Wildcat fan and attended as many athletic games regardless of the weather or the distance to cheer on his Montague teams.
Jim's outgoing personality, sense of humor, and caring soul made him friends wherever he went and through whatever he did, and he was truly blessed to be loved by so many.
Jim married his beloved wife Eunice (Friday) June 2, 1951. "I didn't have any children, my wife had them all," he was frequently heard to say. He is survived by all nine of their children: Deb (Arnie) Lorenz, Craig (Mary) Neubauer, Pam (Paul) Johnson, Gwen (Wes) Bower, Greg (Karen) Neubauer, Annette Neubauer, Connie (Al) Aerts, Albert Neubauer, and Jeff (Jennifer) Neubauer. He leaves 42 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great grandchildren, his companion Marty, special son Brian, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded into heaven by his wife Eunice, his parents, his brother Donald, a baby sister Agnes, and Mark Wilkins.
A Victory Worship Service will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins Street, Montague, Michigan 49437, with the Reverend John W. Brooks officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Avenue, Shelby, Michigan 49455 and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at St. James Lutheran Church. Interment will be made in Oakgrove Cemetery, Montague. Memorials may be gifted to either the Building Fund or the Youth Group of St. James Lutheran Church.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.