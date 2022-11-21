Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...St Joseph to Manistee. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&