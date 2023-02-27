BEVERE, Anna Catherine (Kay), went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Kay was born Feb. 7, 1927 in Hoboken, N.J., the daughter of Peter and Catherine (Vanderbilt) Verdicchio. She graduated from Queen of Peace High School in 1944 and briefly attended Hudson Community College. She worked for Western Electric at the Kearney Works plant for six months. In 1948, Kay married the love of her life, John Bevere, whom she had met the year prior at a church function. They spent 67 wonderful years of happiness together with family and close friends. Surviving Kay are her children, Barbara (Donald) Switzer, John Jr. (Lisa) Bevere, Laura (Dale) Willbur, and Rhee (Paul) Pinza; seven grandsons, Aaron (Danielle), Peter (Kelly), Addison (Julianna), Austin (Jessica), Alec (Madeleine), Arden (Christian), and Donovan; sister, Rosemary (Robert) Verdicchio Sodon; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her precious husband, John; daughters Anna and Kathryn; and her brother Peter Verdicchio. Donations may be directed to St. James Catholic Church in Montague, MI, 5149 Dowling St. Montague, MI. A Celebration of Life is planned for summer 2023 in the Montague area.
