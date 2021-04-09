Adrian “Tiki” Arangure, 35, of Montague, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. He was born April 8, 1985, in Shelby, the son of Mario and Frances (Galvan) Arangure.
Tiki was a Taquero at Taqueria Diaz for the last 13 years, where the business grew from a local food truck into an established restaurant in Whitehall. He enjoyed cooking and eating; saying to never trust a skinny chef. Tiki also enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and friends. Adrian had a huge heart and a kind soul; he was unapologetically himself. His life motto was: I’m here for a good time, not a long time.
Tiki is survived by: his mother, Frances Arangure; siblings, Elizabeth (Adrian Martinez Jr.) Arangure-Martinez, John Paul Arangure, and Victoria Arangure; niece, Emilia Ann Martinez; nephew, Elias Adrian Martinez; aunt, Laura Lee Galvan; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Tiki was preceded in death by his father, Mario Arangure.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Joseph Weare Catholic Church, 2380 West Jackson Road, Hart, MI 49420, with Fr. Phillip Sliwinski presiding. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Harris Funeral Home, 267 North Michigan Avenue, Shelby, MI 49455, with a Rosary service beginning at 6:30 PM. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Montague.
Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.