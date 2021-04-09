Adrian Arangure

Adrian “Tiki” Arangure, 35, of Montague, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. He was born April 8, 1985, in Shelby, the son of Mario and Frances (Galvan) Arangure.

Tiki was a Taquero at Taqueria Diaz for the last 13 years, where the business grew from a local food truck into an established restaurant in Whitehall. He enjoyed cooking and eating; saying to never trust a skinny chef. Tiki also enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and friends. Adrian had a huge heart and a kind soul; he was unapologetically himself. His life motto was: I’m here for a good time, not a long time.

Tiki is survived by: his mother, Frances Arangure; siblings, Elizabeth (Adrian Martinez Jr.) Arangure-Martinez, John Paul Arangure, and Victoria Arangure; niece, Emilia Ann Martinez; nephew, Elias Adrian Martinez; aunt, Laura Lee Galvan; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Tiki was preceded in death by his father, Mario Arangure.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 12, 2021, at St. Joseph Weare Catholic Church, 2380 West Jackson Road, Hart, MI 49420, with Fr. Phillip Sliwinski presiding. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Harris Funeral Home, 267 North Michigan Avenue, Shelby, MI 49455, with a Rosary service beginning at 6:30 PM. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Montague.

Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

