Audrey M. (Maynard) Smith, of Corpus Christi, Texas, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on the Lord’s Day, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, surrounded by her six children, and was also blessed to have Father George Ethappiri at her side. She is our Forever Angel.
She was born at home in Hesperia, Mich. Sept. 19, 1935, and was the seventh child of Morris Maynard and Sarah Smith Maynard Brandt.
She attended Walkerville High School and had many life-long friendships.
She married Gerald H. Smith Feb. 19, 1950, in a double wedding with her best friend and his best friend.
Audrey was a loving Christian person who had a strong relationship with God her entire life. Her faith in God was unwavering. She was kind and sweet to everyone with whom she came in contact. She was a devoted homemaker to her wonderful husband until his death, as well as an amazing mother to their six children. Raising and loving her children was her joy in life. In later years, she was an Auxiliary Volunteer at Memorial Hospital, attended Del Mar College and completed her Nursing Assistant Certification as the top student in her class, and worked at a nursing home providing loving care to all of her patients.
Audrey’s passion was music and dancing and she loved playing the guitar, piano and organ. In her younger years in Michigan, she and her best friend, Betty Abbatoy, sang on a radio station program and were known as the “Singing Sweethearts.” She and her sister, Virginia, also sang duets at family wedding receptions, class reunions, and other events. In later years, she sang in the church choir and brought pride and enjoyment to her family while she was a member of the Sweet Adelines singing group in Texas for many years. She also loved crocheting and making floral arrangements. She was blessed with many talents.
After the death of her husband, she later married Wallace Hoffman and loved her time spent with him until his death.
Above all, Audrey will be greatly missed but will live on in those whom she touched and influenced with her love and spiritual leadership.
Audrey was preceded in death by her spouse, Gerald H. Smith, her parents Morris Maynard, Sarah Maynard Brandt and Merritte Brandt, five sisters, six brothers, one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter. Since her death, her youngest son, James “Jimmy” Smith, passed away Sept. 4, 2022.
She is survived by her six children, Dianne (George) Lohman, Cherie (Ron) Anderson, Gerald “Gerry” Smith, Nancy (Rick) Ehrhardt, and Millie (James “Doodle”) Jarnagin; 16 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Winchell and Betty (Roger) Briggs; two brothers, Arthur (Peggy) Brandt and Leroy (Pat) Brandt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is buried in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Montague.