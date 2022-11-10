Barbara Rae Gelvin, 82, passed away peacefully Nov. 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in Royal Oak, Mich. July 4, 1940, the daughter of Donald and Elizabeth (Jamieson) Miller. Barbara was the loving wife of David Gelvin until his death in 2020.
Barb and Dave spent most of their lives together in Whitehall, but also resided in Leesburg, Fla. for the last 18 years. They loved being snowbirds in their community on Lake Griffin.
Barbara lived a life of service. Education was her passion. She earned her teaching degree from Michigan State University and went on to teach 33 years at Muskegon High School. After she retired, she continued helping students obtain their GED’s in the White Lake Adult Education Program. She was a loyal friend to many and active in the White Lake community and Lebanon Lutheran Church.
She was incredibly proud of her daughters and her six granddaughters. She provided unconditional and unwavering support to them throughout their lives and loved each of them uniquely. She delighted in their successes from school to sports to the arts. “Nana” was always up for a game of Euchre or Rummikub, and was the life of the party. Her positivity was one of her best qualities.
Barbara is survived by her children, Holly (Jeremy) Moog of Ada, Mich. and Laurel (Brian) Wolf of Evanston, Ill.; stepdaughter Jessica Gelvin; her beloved grandchildren, Hannah McLane, Emma McLane, Libby Moog, Maggie Moog, Alissa Wolf, and Norah Wolf.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband David Gelvin and her brothers Mark (Sally) Miller and Jamie Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Lebanon Lutheran Church, 1101 S. Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI 49461.
The family is requesting memorial contributions be made to Lebanon Lutheran Church in memory of Barbara.