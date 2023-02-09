Bernard Lamarr Weidner, 96, of Muskegon, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. He was born Nov. 14, 1926, the son of Bernard E. and Naomi Weidner.
Bernard retired from the City of Muskegon as an inspector. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, flying small planes, and walking his dog, Tex.
Bernard is survived by: his three daughters, Kathryn (Jim) Boardwell, Arlene (Bob) O’Brien, and Gerri Weidner; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bernard was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Margaret; two daughters, Linda Gillett and Lora Meyerink; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ferry Memorial Reformed Church, 8637 Old Channel Trail, Montague, MI 49437.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Sanctuary at the Oaks, 1740 Village Drive, Muskegon, MI 49442.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.