Beverly Joyce Ramthun, age 90, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023. She was born Dec. 4, 1932 in Cross Village, Michigan to George and Gladys (Whitmarsh) Keller. Beverly worked for the state of Michigan at the Secretary of State's office for 30 years prior to her retirement in 1988. She volunteered for numerous community events, including her favorite as an usher at the Frauenthal Center. Beverly was always on the go, whether it was spending time at the cabin on Thunder Lake in Fountain, golfing, traveling, and wintering in Florida. But more importantly, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, following them in all their sporting events and activities.
SURVIVORS include her sons, David (Chris) DeRose and Paul (Diane) DeRose; daughter, Mari Hammond; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many step-children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that she counted as her own. Beverly was preceded in death by her husbands: Frank DeRose, Russell Briggs, and James Ramthun; her son, Douglas DeRose; two brothers: Tom and Don Keller; and a sister, Beth Sawicki. A celebration of Beverly’s life was held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church (711 Alice St., Whitehall, MI 49461) with Rev. Matthew Gunia officiating. VISITATION with the family was held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Laketon Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Share memories with the family at their online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com. Arrangements by The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 737 Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442 (231) 726-5210