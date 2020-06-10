Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HIGH WAVE ACTION, STRONG CURRENTS, AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. PIERS MAY BE HEAVILY SWAMPED BY WAVES. * WHERE...MASON, OCEANA, OTTAWA, ALLEGAN, VAN BUREN AND MUSKEGON COUNTIES. * WHEN...THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG CURRENTS CAN PULL SWIMMERS INTO DEEPER WATER AND HIGH WAVES CAN SWEEP PEOPLE OFF PIERS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGEST WINDS AND LARGEST WAVES WILL BE THIS EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMAIN OUT OF THE WATER TO AVOID HAZARDOUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS AND DO NOT VENTURE OUT ON PIERS. PLEASE CHECK WITH YOUR LOCAL AUTHORITIES ON POTENTIAL BEACH CLOSURES. &&