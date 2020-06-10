Scott Blanchard, of Montague, passed away on May 25, 2020 at Fremont Transitional Health in Fremont, Michigan. He was born October 31, 1950, in Detroit, the son of Jack and Dorothy (Chapple) Blanchard.
Scott was a “Jack of all Trades” with a great sense of humor and infectious laugh. He was known for his free spirit and love of music. Scott loved tinkering with cars and rebuilding them. He had a deep love for his dogs Jake and Jenna.
Scott had his builder’s license and remodeled his home in California. He was also an assistant cameraman for Sunset Pictures in Los Angeles. His job there allowed him to travel the world and meet many celebrities.
He leaves behind his twin sons in California, Jarrod Blanchard and Blake (Noelia) Blanchard, Blake’s children, Liam, Natalie and Aiden. He also leaves behind his brother, Robert Blanchard, Robert’s children, Ian and Laena, his sister, Susan Brissette, Susan’s children, Jason and Beth (Chad), and Beth’s son, Jack.
Scott will be missed by so many friends from Royal Oak, Michigan, California, and those scattered all over the USA.
He will be cremated, ashes scattered, and memorialized with a marker near his parents in Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague, Michigan.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.