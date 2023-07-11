Brenda Lynn Kirwin, 63, of Rothbury, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023. She was born Dec. 22, 1959, the daughter of Leroy and Rita (Bryda) Ranschaert.
On Aug. 31, 1985, Brenda Ranschaert married Pride Kirwin and they spent 38 years together.
Brenda graduated from LaSalle High school in South Bend, Indiana before attending Ball State University. She retired from Howmet Aerospace in October of 2020.
Brenda enjoyed the sounds of spring, bluegill fishing, Michigan football, and time spent with family.
Brenda is survived by: her husband, Pride Kirwin; children, Justin (Lisa), Kyle (Rachel), Joy, and Katie; as well as five grandchildren.
Brenda was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Robert Ranschaert; and her son, Bryce.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Whitehall American Legion Algot Johnson Post 69, 803 East Colby Street, Whitehall, MI 49461.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.