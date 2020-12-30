Richard Edwin Brewer, 89, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020. He was born April 8, 1931, in the mountains of western North Carolina, to James and Pearl Brewer. His home was always full, having six brothers and three sisters.
Filling his young life with travel, he visited his twin brother in Michigan, where by chance he met his “sweetheart” Donna June Johnson. They married May 6, 1966, settling in Whitehall, where they raised two children, Lisa Marie and James Leon.
Richard’s adventurous spirit never left. He enjoyed traveling back to his other love…the mountains of North Carolina, with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and friend. He shared a story or a helping hand every chance he had. He was proud to be a grandfather to Austin and Sophie, as well as a friend to all of you.
Richard is survived by: his daughter, Lisa Brewer; son, James Brewer; grandchildren, Sophie Brewer and Austin Robrahn; sisters, Shirley Rice and Dora Marie Rice; brothers, Gary Brewer, Ronald Brewer, and Harry Brewer; and many nieces and nephews.
He made the world a better place with his honesty, caring heart, and the love for his Lord. May he rest in peace.
Private interment was held in Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague. A memorial services will be held in the spring.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.