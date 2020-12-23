Roland B. Brooks, of Rothbury, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Muskegon. He was born November 22, 1938 in Northville, Michigan to Raymond and Phyllis (Smith) Brooks. Roland was raised in Blissfield. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955 following high school.
Roland moved to Rothbury in the late 1950’s. He married Joyce (McLouth) and has lived on Lake 16 near Rothbury since the early 1960’s. He was employed in Rothbury for a few years in manufacturing before working for Howmet Corporation for over twenty-five years. He worked for Lee Pranger Construction for many years before retiring in 2000.
He had served on the Grant Township Board. He was a dedicated and devoted firefighter since joining the Grant Township Fire Department in 1964. Roland was fire chief for thirty-nine years. He was also on the Grant Township Rescue Unit for over thirty years. He attended Shelby Congregational Church. Roland’s wife, Joyce passed away in 1994 and he married Joan Schneider on August 6, 1996.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Carol (Ken) Trombley and their children, Matthew (Amy) Trombley and Ryan (Treasure) Trombley, James Schneider, Deborah (Terry) Fick and their children, Amanda (Mike) Vogts and Scott (Mallory) Fick and Susan (David) Aune and their daughter, Hannah Aune; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Peggy Wright and Susan (Phil) Popham. Besides, his wife, Joyce and his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond and Stanley Brooks and sisters, Nancy Jacques and Shirley Jackson.
Due to Covid precautions, graveside services will be held at a later date in the spring. Please consider the Grant Township Fire Department as a memorial for Roland. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.