Arwin D. Brown, age 87, of Montague, went to his heavenly home on Sun, April 18th. Arwin graduated from Whitehall High School in 1951 and served in the Air Force from 1957 to 1961 as a radio technician. He graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in education.
Arwin married Elizabeth "Betty" Crane in 1964. She passed away in 2016. He was employed for many years at Teledyne Continental until his retirement in 1994. He was also a substitute teacher at Montague and Whitehall schools. Arwin was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church since 1954.
He is survived by his sisters, Lillian (Bob) Kirk, Marilyn Brown, Fran Brown and Carol (Jerry deceased) Tate; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lena, brother, Bill Brown and sister, Violet (and husband, Howard, deceased) Pratt.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 27th, 1 pm at Faith Lutheran Church, 711 Alice Street in Whitehall. The memorial service will follow at 2 pm at the church. Please consider Faith Lutheran Church as a memorial. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.