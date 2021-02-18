Kenneth Lee Brown, age 90, of North Muskegon, Michigan, formerly of Whitehall and Montague, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2021, with family by his side. Ken was born October 9, 1930, to William McKinley and Sarah Myrtle (Stevenson) Brown in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Ken was in the US Army from 1951-1953. During that time, he served as a medic in the Korean War. Ken met the love of his life, Shirley Mae, at a local high school where his mens’ quartet and her ladies’ trio were practicing. Ken & Shirley married on February 4, 1955.
Ken had a 32 year career with Consumers Power, BC Cobb Plant in Muskegon where he worked as a lab technician. Being a lifelong recycler, he was thrilled to land his dream retirement job of running the White Lake Solid Waste transfer station in Whitehall where he worked for many years, “Mr. Recycle” finally retired a second time at age 80.
Music was a huge part of Ken’s life. He took piano lessons at an early age, played trumpet in the school band, and sang in high school choir and other clubs. He was a member of many singing groups throughout the years which included church choirs, barbershop quartets, and the White Lake Choral. He loved every musical group he was in and was especially proud of his many seasons with the Muskegon Chamber Choir. Ken sang solos for weddings and funerals, duets with Mom, and catchy little songs that entertained kids of all ages. His beautiful tenor voice will be remembered by many.
Ken was a member of the White Lake Congregational UCC in Whitehall. He was a lifetime member at the American Legion Algot Johnson Post #69 in Whitehall and VFW #3256 in Montague. He was active in the Whitehall Montague Lions Club. Ken also volunteered in the Adopt-a-Reader program at Ealy Elementary.
Ken Brown was a man with a big personality and an even bigger heart. We feel blessed that our father not only took care of our own family but extended his kindness to anyone in need. After visiting with Kenny you probably left with a smile on your face or laughing (maybe groaning) at one of his corny jokes. He will be missed by many.
Ken is survived by: his sister, Dorothy Ashley; children, Lee (Martha Colburn) Brown, Ellen McCrary, Eric (Patty) Brown, Mary (Gary) Kriesel; grandchildren, Brook (Anthony) Schiller, Jesse (Jamie Kornacker) Brown, Wes (Stephanie) Brown, Ronald (Jonna) McCrary, Nicholas McCrary, Casey (Phillip) Jibson, Jason (Molly) Kriesel, Richard (Cara) Kriesel, Kaley (David) Anderson; 16 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by: his wife, Shirley Brown; son, Ron Brown; parents, Mac & Myrtle Brown; brother and sister-in-law, Bob & Marian Zuelke.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced in the White Lake Beacon.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: the Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice of Michigan, or the White Lake Congregational UCC.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements.