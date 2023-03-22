Bruce Edward Schultz, age 71, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023. He was born in Muskegon, Mich. Apr. 13, 1951, to Carl & Ida Irene (Woller) Schultz and graduated from Montague High School in 1969 and then served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Bruce married the former Linda Falbe Sept. 24, 1978, and she preceded him in death in 2015. Bruce worked as a processing engineer at Eagle Alloy for over 30 years until retiring. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, and playing horseshoes. He loved being a father and did his best to attend his children's and grandchildren's sporting events through the years.
SURVIVORS: Two daughters, Jessica Schultz, Janelle Trepanier; son, Joshua (Rebecca) Schultz; grandchildren, Tyannah, Jayla, Braylee & Jacoby Trepanier, Savanna Schultz, Dylan Schultz; sister Linda (Timothy) Wright; brother, Dennis (Susan) Schultz; sister-in-law, Laura Schultz; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda, a son Jason, parents Carl William & Ida Irene Schultz, and his brother Jack.
SERVICE
Saturday, March 25, 2023, 11 a.m. at Clock Funeral Home with Jim Tanis officiating. Interment in Oakhurst Cemetery.
VISITATION
One hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.