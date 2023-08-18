Carl W. Barnes, 94, of Whitehall, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, peacefully at his home.
Carl spent two years in the United States Army as a Private First Class, serving in various states and Europe. After retiring from Bennett Pump in Muskegon, he spent most of his time with his wife and grandchildren. He enjoyed tending to his yard and garden and teaching many things in the "Work Shop.” He was a jack-of-all-trades and an outstanding man with good qualities. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Carl is survived by: his wife of 73 years, Donna; daughter, Sharon; son, Robert (Richard); granddaughter, Stephani Ream (Peter); great-grandchildren, Bella Jo and Adalyn Ream; grandson, Joseph Bell; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Ethan LaPree; granddaughters, Lilli Banner and Bailey Engweiler; and sister, Laura Hull of Fremont.
Carl was preceded in death by: his four other siblings; and grandson.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the family’s home.
