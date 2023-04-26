Carol J. Holmes Layman, age 87, of Alma, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at her home. She was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Montague, Michigan, the daughter of John and Wilma (Schmidt) Miller. In June 1957 she married Arthur “Mike” Holmes in Kalamazoo, Michigan, a blessed union of 29 years until his passing in 1986.
Carol earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Alma College. She worked as a medical technologist for 40 years, retiring from Tolfree Memorial Hospital in West Branch.
Carol took pride in serving her communities. She was a past member and officer of the BPW of Michigan, worked with Hospice of Michigan, Isabella County Soup Kitchen and served as a board member of the Gratiot County Democratic Party and the Pine River Super Fund Clean Up. She was a faithful and devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Alma, she sang with the choir and was active with the annual book sales to raise money for scholarships.
A devoted mother, she enjoyed attending her children’s sporting events and helped with 4-H. She was a member of PTO and the PTA. She enjoyed knitting and was an avid reader.
Carol is survived by her children, Timothy (Jan) Holmes of San Antonio, Texas, Robert (CeeCee) Holmes of St. Ignace, Michigan, Thomas (Millicent) Holmes of Denison, Texas, Cathy (Kerry Hamann) Holmes of Orlando, Florida, Janet Holmes of Naperville, Ilinois; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Willa Lloyd.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two infant sisters.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Alma. She will be interred in Pennington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma.