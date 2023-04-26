Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures with lows 28 to 32 expected. Normally colder locations could drop down into the mid 20s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&