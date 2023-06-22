Carol Lynn Bonter, age 88, of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Leila & Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence in Muskegon. Carol was born Oct. 16, 1934, in Fremont to John E. and Connie Elizabeth (Dickinson) Darling and had worked at Howmet as a machine operator for over 26 years. Carol was a member of the First Reformed Church in Ravenna.
Carol is survived by her companion, Eugene Knoth; children, Leon (Janice) Booher, Joy (Brad Stevenson) Booher, Pamela Booher, and Chris (Sara) Riddle; grandchildren, Casandra (Christopher) Stevenson-Husong, Jenna Booher, and Andrea Riddle; several step-children and step-grandchildren; sister, Jeanne (Rev. Allen) Sager; sister-in-law, Wanda Wantz; and three nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wesley Booher, Kenneth Riddle, and Richard Bonter; brothers and sister, John Darling Jr., Terry Wantz, and Joanne Mary Darling; son, Wesley Quinn Booher Jr; granddaughter, Jessica Cousinas; and sister-in-law, Cathy Heuser.
Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. For a more lasting memorial, friends are asked to consider the First Reformed Church in Ravenna. Friends may share memories and condolences online at www.crandellfh.com. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel.