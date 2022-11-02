Carol Lynn Roberts, 80, of Montague, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. She was born Oct. 30, 1941, in Muskegon, the daughter of Adolph and Eleanor (Phillips) Roberts.
Carol retired from Howmet. She loved gardening, her dogs, and spending time with her family.
Carol is survived by: her children, Robert Jr. (Lynette) Cederquist, Dan (Tracy) Cederquist, Kimberly Bentley, Jan Cederquist, and Mike (Stacie) Cederquist; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one on the way; and three sisters.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents.
In accordance with Carol’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Noah’s Rescue Inc., https://www.noahsrescue.org
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.