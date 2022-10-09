Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...St Joseph to Manistee. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&