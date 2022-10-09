Carol Lynne Kolbe, 79, of Whitehall, joined her Lord and Savior Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. She was born in Reed City, Mich. Dec. 10, 1942, the daughter of Ernest and Gertrude (Calkins) Andresen. Carol was the devoted wife of James Polk Kolbe until his death in 2005.
Carol lived her life in loving service to others. She earned degrees in both science and music from Concordia Teacher’s College before going on to educate hundreds of young children during her 40-year career as an elementary school teacher at Whitehall Public Schools and elsewhere. She was a loyal friend to many and active in the White Lake community. Carol was guided each day by her faith in Christ and she drew strength from Him and the fellowship of her church community.
Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She nurtured, coached, cajoled, and provided her unconditional and unwavering support to them throughout their lives. She took immense joy in participating in activities alongside them, whether it be closely following their tennis matches; reading up on material they were learning in school (college, graduate school, and even law school!); helping to pack for and move homes, apartments, and dorm rooms; hiking trails in the Montana mountains; watching recitals, school, and church events; and even (very) early morning wake-up calls for airline flights and rides to work at dairy farms.
She never missed an opportunity to learn more about or engage in their lives. She delighted in their success and offered emotional and material support when times were tough. In recent years, she concluded most days with a good night text or voicemail message to each reminding them that “Grandma/Mom loves you.” She was always present in their lives and their steadfast rock.
Carol is survived by: her children, Tammy Kolbe, Jay Kolbe, and Julie (Brad) Schafer; stepchildren, Sheryl (Verne) Wright, Debby (Mark) Smith, Jim (Rebecca) Kolbe, and Cindy (David) Short; her beloved grandchildren, Morgan DeRose, Luke DeRose, Drew Ann DeRose, and Liesl Kolbe; and her brother, Frederic “Pem” (Ruth) Andresen.
Carol was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, James Kolbe; and brother, Richard (Lynn) Andresen.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins Street, Montague, MI 49437. Visitation was held Friday from 10 a.m until the time of service at the church. Interment followed at Bronson Cemetery in Bronson, Mich.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Lutheran Hour or the St. James Lutheran Church Choir, Montague, MI, in memory of Carol.
