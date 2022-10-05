Carol Mae Rolph, age 95 of Grand Haven, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Poppen House Residence. She was born June 29, 1927 in Plainwell, Mich. to the late Walter and Grace (Carlisle) Borden. Carol married Le Roy D. Rolph May 11, 1946 and he preceded her in death Apr. 1, 2003, after 56 years of happy marriage. Carol graduated from Plainwell High School and went on to take classes at Western Michigan University. She worked as City Clerk for the City of Montague for many years before her retirement. Carol was a member of the Methodist Church of Montague, and also attended United Methodist Church of the Dunes in Grand Haven. She had been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, was an avid reader, enjoyed camping, and had a passion for Lake Michigan, especially enjoying watching the waves crash on the beach. Carol will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter, Sherry (Michael) Barricklow of Grand Haven; and son, Michael (Virginia) Rolph of Grand Rapids; three grandchildren: Heather Rolph, Brandy (Calvin) Bruhn, and Kyle (Megan) Barricklow; and her four great-grandchildren: Zachary and Joel Bruhn, and Connor and Hensley Barricklow. She was preceded in death by her husband. A Graveside Service for Carol will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague, Mich. with Rev. Curtis Freed officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Carol’s online guestbook.
Carol Mae Rolph
