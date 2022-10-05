Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and waves up to 5 to 8 feet possible. * WHERE...St Joseph to Manistee. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&