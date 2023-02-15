Carol Sue Voigts - What a catalyst of a woman! Her adventurous and virtuous life started out simply, on Jan. 15, 1942 in Peoria, Ill. Carol left our earthly plane Jan. 16, 2023 at the age of 81. Born to Jessie Gertrude Ellenburg Voigts and Donald Laverne Voigts, Carol grew up at the end of Third Street in Manistee, Mich. She was joined by her favorite and only little brother Tommy in 1946.
Their inventive and idyllic childhood included learning how to fix anything with gears, baking Gert’s famous currant tarts, swimming in Lake Michigan, and fishing at the beloved family cottage on Chief Lake. She honed her instinctual musicianship on the piano, organ, and French horn at school and at Manistee United Methodist Church.
After graduating Manistee High School in 1959, she attended Albion College majoring in both biology and music, and later earned an MA in special education. Carol ultimately became a life-long teacher of music, science, and the study of living a fulfilled life. Carol met James Betts Urquhart at Albion College where their introduction was made by the alphabetical seating arrangement in history class. They married in Manistee Sept. 2, 1961. Soon after graduating from Albion, twins Thomas Andrew (Andy) and Matthew Donald were born in 1964. They brought Cynthia Shanti home in 1968, and soon after Monica Eve joined the family in 1970.
Always on the path of adventure, the family moved to Vermont, sharing a dream with like-minded family friends to start an alternative school for children on an old radar base equipped with semi-functional quonset huts and majestic mountain landscapes. As dreams sometimes do, their path toward adventure changed, and the Urquharts moved back to Albion in 1973 to “The Farm.”
Carol’s drive for a self-sustaining and ecologically minded life was the foundation for the family’s substantial garden and multitude of animals, including the beloved milk cow Silver Betty. Always ahead of her time, Carol instilled in her family the practice to reduce, reuse and recycle before it was a trend, knowing that items made by hand and by love were always better than store-bought. Carol’s greatest celebration was a meal that was entirely grown on the farm, collectively harvested and prepared by our family’s own hands.
Carol’s expression of love toward her family was through music - leading to the formation of the Urquhart Family Band. Carol taught all of her children to sing and play multiple instruments, recognizing the power of love and community through music. The Urquhart Family Band traveled around the midwest performing traditional folk music and sending a foundational message of strength in community, activism, and social justice. Adventure and family ever evolving, in 1983, Carol and family (minus the twins who had flown the nest) moved to Pine Mountain Settlement School, an environmental and community education center deep in the mountains of eastern Kentucky. At Pine Mountain, Carol's unique commitment to education led to her creation of multiple learning opportunities and experiences which elevated members of the community. Carol created opportunities for local children to learn ecology, music, and arts, established an adult education class through which several women gained their GED, and led her first trip (of what would become many) of mountain-bred teenagers to travel to Denmark on a tour sharing Applachian folk dancing and storytelling.
In 1986, Carol and family moved back home to the shores of Lake Michigan in the White Lake area. Carol taught music at Oehrli Elementary and biology at Montague High School. Always driven to bring people together through music, Carol established the White Lake summer music series, bringing in renowned local and national artists, continued her tradition of taking student dance troupes to Europe for a once in a lifetime cultural adventure, and was founding member of the Barn Band.
In 2000, Carol moved back to the Manistee area into a secluded cottage on Cedar Creek and “communed with the trees and the birds,” as she liked to say. There, she continued her mission to spread the love of music as the music teacher at Kaleva-Norman-Dickson Schools in Brethren.
In 2005, she found the love of her life in Jack Hengartner, a former 1959 classmate of Manistee High School. They spent six wonderful years together, enjoying their scenic view of the creek at home, traveling to the U.S. National Parks by train, and camping with their teardrop trailer. After Jack died in 2011, she turned her sunlit bedroom into an art studio, creating with watercolor, acrylics, and her favorite medium, pastels. She continued to be active in her local community, and in 2012, she received the Don Jennings Award for Political Activism from the Manistee County Democratic Party.
In 2018, she moved to North Muskegon to be closer to family, joined Temple United Methodist Church in Muskegon, and acted in political protests around the county.
Throughout her life, Carol maintained her spirit of adventure, exploration and spirituality. She helped found a weekly dinner group that explored cooking foods from different countries, traveled around the world with and without students, and collected and wore historical costumes for reenactments, theatrical plays, and concerts.
Remaining connected to the United Methodist Church in which she was raised, Carol also found a spiritual resonance to the Quaker tradition which spoke to her tendencies for simplicity, service toward others, non-violence, and direct experience of the divine.
She was mom to more than a few furry animals, and there wasn’t an instrument she couldn’t play or an arthouse film she didn’t watch. She started traveling groups, small singing groups, directed large choirs, created peace groups, handed out “Fight Hate” bumper stickers and peace flags, and joined every progressive protest she witnessed. She especially loved to embrace things that had seemed to be forgotten or ignored.
Carol always welcomed the latest technology, exchanging handwritten birthday cards for e-cards, and in the last few years of her life, the e-cards were instead a simple “HBD'' on Facebook, one of many virtual places she discovered online - where she found new friends and kept in touch with the old. Constantly gathering people together to start new things with her uncommon and inclusive ideas, Carol was a true maven. She thrived in exploring the many facets of life’s offerings and wanted to share what she learned.
Carol provided her family and students with experiences that taught the value of community, invention, and the use of personal privilege toward justice for marginalized communities. Her friends are blessed to have received her poems, songs, and paintings in celebration of new babies and unions of love, in recognition of struggle and grief, and in the small moments of beauty she coaxed us to notice. Carol’s students fondly remember learning about history, peace, social justice, and our mother earth through song and dance. All of the kids in her life remember piano and singing lessons on the baby grand in the living room, crafts on the porch, picking blackberries, and gathering around the picnic table or in the hot tub. Carol had an endless supply of songs she would belt out to match our family banterings of current social and political critiques, reminding us that history is cyclical and humans should have learned these lessons of peace, love, and justice long ago.
Carol was also an effective collector of useful things (mostly found at yard sales or thrift stores), even if the usefulness would not be realized for many years in the future. Her children always joke that Mom’s mantra is “Oh, I’ve got one of those in my basement!” Carol’s purpose was to bring us all together in her favorite things: the arts, justice, music, nature, and peace. She knew that the simplest things were the source of the greatest joys in life. Inviting others to join in daily, she gave of herself fully in the magic of creation. She was a cultivator of love and a life well-lived.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents Gertrude and Donald Voigts, husband Jack (Richard) Hengartner, and grandson Caleb Kenton Obeldobel. She is survived by her brother Thomas (Karen Miles) Voigts, children Andy (Susan Mahoney) Urquhart, Matt (Holly Henthorn) Urquhart, Cynthia Shanti, Monica (Eric Obeldobel) Urquhart, niece Jessie (Ed Forteau) Voigts, nephew Benjamin Voigts, grandchildren Karlee (Dennis) Cope, Megan (Nic DeJong) Urquhart, Patrick (Katie Beaman) Urquhart, Madeline Urquhart, Valerie Urquhart, Marcus Hammonds, Ella Fitzhugh, Gus Obeldobel, Claire Obeldobel, and great-grandchildren Dylan, Sarah, Emily, Miranda, and Andrew Cope, and Cole, June, and Harper Urquhart, grandniece Lillie Forteau, and so many more who shared love, friendship, and community with her.
Carol’s body was returned to the earth with her husband Jack’s ashes in an ecologically green burial Jan. 20, 2023 at Oakland Cemetery in Dalton Township. A memorial is planned for the spring at Montague Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Arts Council of White Lake where a fund will be set up in her honor.