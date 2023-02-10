Catherine (Katie) Naghtin passed peacefully Feb. 8, 2023. Katie was born to Carl and Edna Schoenberg, in Hart, Mich., July 11, 1934. She married Paul Naghtin Oct. 9, 1954.
Katie was a member of the White Lake United Methodist Church where she taught third and fourth grade Sunday school for many years. She also belonged to the White Lake Optimist Club & the Order of the Eastern Star.
While raising her children, she spent many years as a den mother for the local Cub Scouts and as a leader in Job’s Daughters. She and her husband, Paul, opened Factory Surplus Sales of Montague in 1974.
Katie enjoyed playing her piano, dominos, cards, bingo, and doing the weekly crossword puzzle. She also loved traveling, especially to warm climates like Arizona and Hawaii. Visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren made up some of her fondest memories.
Katie was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Paul Naghtin; sister, Helen Kuntz; brother, Charles Schoenberg; and two infant daughters, Laura Jean & Dianna Lynn.
She is survived by: two daughters, Georgia Dennison of Hart and Sandi Morris of Grand Haven; two sons, David Naghtin of Rothbury & Glen (Mary) Naghtin of Montague; four grandchildren, Jeff (Jill) Nelson, Lisa (Jason) Papes, Sara (Matt) Bailey, and Amy (Dion) Stumpo; and nine great-grandchildren, Emily, Harlow, Dion II, Hannah, Taylor, Jubilee, Rome, Lake, and Ella.
Funeral services to honor the life of Katie will be held at the White Lake United Methodist Church, Montague Campus, 8555 Cook St, Montague, MI 49437, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the White Lake United Methodist Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.