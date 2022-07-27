Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will be most hazardous Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. &&