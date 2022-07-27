The family of Chris Mallory would like to invite you to a celebration of her life. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. This will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, located at 239 W. Clay Ave., Muskegon. Following the service, we will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories and stories of a wonderful person, who will be greatly missed. Please join us at Mylan’s Waterfront Grille from 2-4 p.m., located at 115 N. Mears, Whitehall. Arrangements by Shoreline Memorial Services, Whitehall Chapel (231) 893-5300. Leave a tribute for Chris at our website www.shorelinememorial.com
