Glen Joseph Champine, age 90, of Hastings, passed away at home May 14, 2021. Glen was born August 9, 1930 in St. Clair Shores, Mich. to Sydney and Ethel (Kopietz) Champine.
He attended Whitehall High School where he was senior class president. It was there he met June Meyer. They were married in 1949 and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2019. Aside from two years in the Air Force, when he was stationed near Chicago, Glen made his home in southwest Michigan. He was a store manager for the Kroger grocery chain in Fremont and later operated several small businesses including Glen’s IGA grocery in Fremont, the Prairie Schooner near Delton, the Fayette Tavern in Niles, the Grant Tavern, and the East Hart Party Store.
Glen was well known for his hard work, and even away from work he liked to have something to do. He enjoyed square dancing, golf, card games such as euchre and cribbage, family camping trips, keeping up his home, and baking cookies. Glen was an outgoing and happy person who was always trying to get a smile out of others. He was known for the twinkle in his blue eyes. He enjoyed getting together with friends, and most of all, spending time with his family. After retirement, Glen and June spent their winters in Auburndale, Fla.
Glen left behind his wife June Champine, his son Larry Champine (Tamara), his daughters Gail Wood (James), Joyce Fulton (Richard), and Lynn Payne (Jack), his grandchildren, Colleeen Cribley (Chris), Calvin Hayward, David Homister (Lindsay), Heidi Matteson (Kyle), TJ Fetterley (Julie), Alina Fetterley, Joe Champine, and Sam Champine, his sisters Jean Kirby (Jack), Carol Vanderstelt, and Linda Champine Weetman (Nick), his brother, Jerrry Champine (Donna), sister-in-law Helen Woirol and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held to remember Glen at Girrbach Funeral Home, 328 S. Broadway in Hastings June 5, 2021, at noon. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The service will be followed by a reception at the Ever After Banquet Hall, 1230 N Michigan Ave, Hastings, MI 49058. Arrangements by Girrbach Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence visit www.girrbachfuneralhome.net.