Mr. Charles Jay Weesies (“Chuck”), of Whitehall, age 69, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. He was born July 19, 1953, in Shelby, Mich. to Wallace and Eleanor Weesies.
He was co-owner of White Lake Nursery, where he was a meticulous mechanic. Chuck was active in his church, serving as a deacon and a Cadet counselor. All those that knew him, knew he was an avid collector of flashlights and knives. But most of all, Chuck loved his children, his grandchildren and spending time with them.
Chuck is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Dave) Sheldon, Natasha (Matthew) Jokerst, and Alisha (Steve) Monzon; his son, Eric (Amanda) Deremiah; brother, Kent (Ginny) Weesies, sister, Ruth (Bryan) Zylstra; grandchildren: Jersey, Autumn, Brandon, Xavier, Dylan, Christian, Blakely, David, Elana, Donald, Leiv; great-grandson, Ruben; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St, Norton Shores, MI 49442. Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Chuck may be given to Neuman Community Church (4066 S. 132nd Ave, Hesperia, MI 49421) or to Grant Me Hope (930 Interchange Dr, Holland, MI 49423). Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.