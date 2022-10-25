Today

Rain. High 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Rain ending early. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.