Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert for Tuesday, July 25th, 2023... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 to be an Action Day for elevated levels of smoke. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson Counties. It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. People also are encouraged to reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters. For further information please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page on the internet at... http://www.michigan.gov/EGLE.