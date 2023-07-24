It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Charles Edward Bourdon, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and esteemed member of his community. Charles departed this world July 18, 2023, at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories that will forever be etched in our hearts.
Charles was born Dec. 11, 1930, in Muskegon, Michigan, the son of Ivan and Rhoda Bourdon. He was a man of many passions and endless dedication to his family. A loving husband to his wife, Joyce, of almost 70 years, he was a pillar of support and strength, always there with a warm smile, an open heart, and a big hug. Charles was the epitome of a devoted father, raising six children, and instilling in them the values of faith, compassion, hard work, perseverance, and a great sense of humor.
Prior to and during his career he served in the Navy Reserves. His professional life was marked by his commitment to education. For 33 years, he served as a principal in the Whitehall school district, where he touched the lives of countless students and faculty members. Charles had an innate ability to connect with children, and his genuine enthusiasm for education shone through in everything he did. Many will remember him for his captivating storytelling sessions, which became longer as he grew older.
When Charles wasn't dedicating his time to shaping young minds, he found solace and joy in various hobbies. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, finding peace and serenity in the great outdoors. He possessed a remarkable skill in card games and was always ready for a friendly competition, his laughter and camaraderie bringing people together. One of his greatest pleasures was embarking on winter trips with his “Princess” to Punta Gorda, Florida, where they brought the party to wherever they went.
Above all, Charles will be remembered for his kind-hearted nature, generosity, and unwavering love for his family. His warm smile, infectious laughter, and compassionate spirit touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him. Charles's legacy will forever live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and the countless lives he impacted throughout his lifetime.
Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenae Mura. He is survived by: his beloved wife, Joyce; his children, Gregg (Dawn) Bourdon of Newaygo, MI, Gary (Jayne) Bourdon of Florissant, CO, Jeff (Debbie) Bourdon of Dexter, MI, Bruce (Melissa) Bourdon of Simpsonville, SC, Mike (Brenda) Bourdon of Whitehall, MI, and son-in-law, Bill Mura of Whitehall, MI; grandchildren, Kristen Mura, Kyle Mura, Kori Ramirez, Christopher Bourdon, Nicholas Bourdon, Matthew Bourdon, Brandt McKay, Karlie Jones, Travis Bourdon, Brittany Racine, Brianne Singletary, Blake Bourdon, Austin Bourdon, Ashley Van Bergen, and Alison Johnson; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Though Charles's physical presence may be gone, his spirit will forever remain an inspiration to us all. May he rest in eternal peace, knowing that he made a profound difference in the lives of so many.
We invite you to join us in celebrating Charles's life at a memorial service which will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI 49461. The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m., and at 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday, Aug 12, 2023, at the funeral home. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at Ealy Elementary School, 425 East Sophia Street, Whitehall, MI 49461, in the Charles Bourdon Gymnasium.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.