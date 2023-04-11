Charles "Chuck" McCarthy, age 87, passed away peacefully at home Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. He was born March 16, 1936 in Muskegon, to Norman and Nellie McCarthy.
While working at the Brunswick Corporation as a Raw Materials and Quality Control Inspector, he was drafted into the United States Army in January 1959. He was assigned to Fort Banks in Winthrop, Massachusetts as an Assistant Operations Specialist, S-3 Section, U.S. Air Defense Command, with control of classified materials in the Operations Section. While serving his country, he met Barbara "Joyce" Lawrence. They became engaged before Chuck was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in January 1961.
On Aug. 13, 1961, Chuck and Barbara "Joyce" were married in Winthrop, Massachusetts. They lived for five years in Muskegon, Michigan before moving to Whitehall, Michigan. Chuck returned to work at the Brunswick Corporation after his Army discharge. Later, from 1974-1996, he was employed at DuPont's Montage Works as a lab technician and a production worker.
Chuck is survived by: his wife of 61 years, Barbara Joyce; his children, Christine (Jim Gallagher) and Carla (Keith Van Heukelom and step-grandson, Colin); and many nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by: his parents, Norman and Nellie; his brothers, Gene and Donald; his sisters: Norma Joan (Dick Drummond) and Suzanne; and nieces, Rhonda Egtvedt and Theresa Weller.
Chuck was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed snowmobiling, biking, cross-country skiing, canoeing, kayaking, and both rifle and bow hunting. As an avid fisherman, his annual fall fishing trip with his close friends Roger Schilleman, John Klinefelter, Gordy Huttenga, and John Hansen was something he looked forward to and greatly enjoyed. He also liked taking his German shorthair dog, Kelly, on walks at Duck Lake State Park.
In accordance with Charles’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave. #400, Muskegon, MI 49441.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.