Charles P. O’Brien, 84, of Whitehall, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. He was born June 6, 1938, in Lansing, the son of Richard and Lois O’Brien.
Charles and Judy Henry married in Charlotte, Mich., Aug. 16, 1958, and they spent 64 years building a beautiful life together.
Charles enjoyed activities involving his hands including building and repairing. He was known by his family and friends for being a Mr. Fix-It. He loved his time in the outdoors, including fishing, hunting, gardening, and golfing. Charles was a member at the White Lake Golf Course for many years. The family has many fond memories at his hunting property that he shared with his brother, Danny, in Walkerville, Mich., most of all spending time with his family at their Northern Michigan cottage. Throughout their summers they made memories with family and new friends; he especially enjoyed playing cards and games with his granddaughters and friends. Charles enjoyed cheering on the Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers.
He graduated from Charlotte High School in 1956. He worked at Omni Division of AE in Charlotte. In 1973, he and his family relocated to Whitehall, Mich., where he and three business partners started Whitehall Industries. Later, they expanded to a Whitehall Industry company located in Ludington, Mich. After retirement, he and Judy spent many winters in Arizona where their family loved to come and visit.
Charles is survived by: his loving wife, Judy; his son, Scott (Lori); daughter, Elizabeth (Shaun) Holtgreive; his granddaughters whom he adored, Alexa (Andrew) Doerr, Becca Holtgreive, and Krista Holtgreive; his great-grandson, Luca Doerr; and many nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his brother, Danny; sisters-in-law, Geri and Audrey; and brother-in-law, Gary Jensen.
Charles was preceded in death by: his father, Richard; mother, Lois O’Brien; stepmother, Sadia; siblings, Catherine and her husband Fred, George, Larry, and Janet; sister-in-law, and Theresa O’Brien. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Carl and Louise Henry; Bruce and Mikayla Malcuit; and niece, Beth Malcuit.
In accordance with Charles' wishes, cremation has taken place and a service will not be held. The family hopes you will share memories of him with them and in companionship with each other.
The family would like to recognize the staff of the Memory Care Unit at White Lake Assisted Living and thank them for their “tender loving care” of Charlie, and the respect they showed him and his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave, Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441. Also, Sacred Heart Academy Foundation Inc., PO Box 522, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48804.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.