Charles William Mosley, 84, of Montague, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, May 12, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 1, 1937, in Muskegon.
Charles was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country from 1955–1959. He was a skilled woodworker, enjoyed fishing, and loved listening to a variety of music. Charles also took great pride in his yard, including his flowers and garden.
Charles was an avid sports fan, primarily of the Detroit Lions. A devout Catholic, Charles was a member of both St. James Catholic Church in Montague, and the Knights of Columbus. He retired from CWC after 34 years of employment.
On Dec. 30, 1972, Charles married Geraldine (Wackernagel) Mosley, and she survives him. He is also survived by: his children, Kelly (Lisa) Lewis, Melvin “Butch” (Dena) Lathrop, Rebecca (Tony) Neuville, and Randall Lathrop; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Don (Mickey) Mosley, Karen (Gary) Witt, and Janet (Dennis) Dagen; and step-father, Daniel Young.
Charles was preceded in death by: his mother, Alma (Compton) Young; father, Fred Mosley; and children, Ronald Lewis and Wayne Lewis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling St., Montague, MI 49437, with Fr. Norm Droski presiding. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Montague.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.