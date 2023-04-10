Charles William Stark, age 69, passed away unexpectedly at home Wednesday, April 5, 2023. He was born April 14, 1953, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Raymond and Doris (Langlois) Stark and grew up with his family in Muskegon. Charlie attended Muskegon Catholic Central High School and graduated in 1971. In 1973, he began to work at Howmet, in Whitehall, Michigan, which soon became a career as he worked over 40 years for the company, retiring in 2015. On Sept. 10, 1977, Charlie married the love of his life, Linda Coburn.
Charlie enjoyed dove and turkey hunting as well as deer hunting. He could often be found at the Seaway Gun Club on Wednesdays after breakfast with his brother and buddies. He enjoyed the beautiful lakes in Michigan and fishing with friends and his grandsons. He was a dedicated football fan of the Detroit Lions and loved thee Notre Dame. More than anything, he loved his family and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Charlie will be deeply missed by his wife, Linda; daughters, Elizabeth (Glen) Pardue and Jennifer (Rand) Mosher; grandchildren, Brady, Mason, Cole, Avery and Cameron; sister, Linda (John) Bader; and brothers, Ray (Joan) Stark, Paul (Pat) Stark, Steve (Theresa) Stark and Brad (Sandy) Stark as well as several nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Doug Stark. VISITATION with the family will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services (6291 Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444), with Rosary prayed at 7:30 p.m. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church (1110 Dykstra Rd., Muskegon, MI 49445) with Fr. Godfrey Onyekwere presiding and VISITATION one hour prior to the service. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS in Charles' honor may be directed to the Amputee Coalition or Vascular Cures.
