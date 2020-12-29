Kathleen Francis Cook, 80, of Lakewood Club, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at her home. She was born October 13, 1940, in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Richard and Bertha (Coussens) Hoover. On October 30, 1964, Kathleen married Leon Cook, and he preceded her in death on October 19, 2009.
How do we describe Kate? Generous, hardworking, strong and resilient, a woman who loved her family and would spend herself into bankruptcy for her kids and grandkids. She was also demanding and bossy, and delightfully referred to herself as "Dame Cook" and "the matriarch" of her family. She and Leon loved eating out, traveling, and spending time with the grandchildren, even taking vacation time to care for her grandsons so that her daughter and son-in-law could take a weekend away. The grandkids all have warm memories of her and will miss her deeply. For over 30 years, Kate (Kackle-leen, as one resident called her) worked in group homes with the developmentally disabled and was loved by the residents. She was a bit of a wild child who loved the black sheep and "naughty" kids. After her sister was widowed, she invited her to move in. Though they sometimes fought like an old married couple, Janet helped care for Kate when her health declined and was truly a godsend. After years of relatively good health, she was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease, began dialysis in February, 2019, and entered a decline from which she never recovered, though not for lack of effort on her part. She wrestled all her life with a sense that she had no value and that she had to buy or earn the love of others. A few days before she passed, she found the assurance that she was beloved by Christ and was able to rest in the knowledge that her eternity was secure. This seemed to bring her great peace and she ceased to struggle, slipping peacefully away when the time came.
Kate is survived by: her children, Michelle (Jay) Goodrich, John (Linda) Cook, and Joseph (Joy) Cook; grandchildren, Chris (Natalie) Goodrich, Edward (Stephanie) Cook, Sarah (Keenan) Jewkes, Adrielle Goodrich, Eric Goodrich, Katy Cook, Faith (Jose Vazquez) Cook, Andie (Troy Florez) Cook, Mason Cook, and Autumn Cook; great-grandchildren, Arthur, Joshua, Kaiden, Jerilynn, Rosalie, Easton, Eamon, Luna, Isaiah, Scarlette, Brynn, and Aiden; and siblings, Patricia (Bernie-deceased) Peters, Janet (Rudy-deceased) Miller, Richard (Cindy) Hoover, David (Liz) Hoover, and Carol (Jim-deceased) Mulder; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by: her parents; grandson, David Goodrich; sister, Joan Chatfield; and infant brother, Alan Hoover.
Memorial services will be conducted at Rothbury Community Church in June 2021. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muskegon Rescue Mission, muskegonmission.org, or Harbor Hospice, 1050 W Western Ave # 400, Muskegon, MI 49441.
