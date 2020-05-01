Cleolla Ruth Cousins, 83, of Montague, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born January 5, 1937.
Cleolla married James Cousins on October 23, 1957. Together they enjoyed 28 years of marriage until his death in 1985. Cleolla was a devout Christian and truly loved the Lord. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. Cleolla enjoyed riding motorcycles, crocheting, knitting, gardening, and bowling. She was a loving, caring, kind woman who will be deeply missed.
Cleolla is survived by: her children, Gloria (Dennis) Lawrence, Jean Shields, Teresa (Scott) Lawson, and James Cousins; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ken (Rita) Hagofsky and Ron (Ann) Hagofsky; sisters, Nora Grace Messer, Beverly Black, and Paulette Cousins; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her husband; son, Robert Cousins; daughter, Jane Burns; parents, Paul and Alberta Hagofsky; and sister, Irene Black.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will take place for Cleolla. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Oakhurst Cemetery, in Montague.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.