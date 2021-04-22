Gary L. Croff, 73, of Montague, went to his home in heaven Wednesday, April 21, 2021. He was born Jan. 11, 1948 in Shelby to Arthur and Vera (Lattin) Croff.
Gary lived in the Shelby area growing up and Muskegon before moving to Montague and graduating from Montague High School. He married Sandra (Giddis) July 8, 1967.
Gary was employed at HS Inc. in Standale for 44 years before his retirement. He attended Blue Lake Community Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children, Gary (Angie) Croff II and Amber (Greg) Sands; his grandchildren, Candace Foreman, Cody Croff, Savanah Wiegand, Dakota Wiegand, Michael Rogers and Dylan Sands; his sisters, Lorraine Zuder and Loreta Shafer; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Pat Clark.
Private services will be held for Gary. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.