Cynthia Louise Trask of Arlington, TX, 69, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from lymphoma. Cindy was born June 12, 1953 in Muskegon to Sally Folsom and Harvey Norris. She was the third of six children. She married her lifelong husband, William Trask, in 1975.
Cindy received her BA in Education from Western Michigan University, and graduated with a Master’s in Mind, Brain, and Education from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2013. She dedicated twenty years of her life to teaching third graders in Arlington ISD. She regularly attended Pleasantview Baptist Church, and she lived her life according to her faith in the redemptive love of Jesus Christ.
Cindy is survived by her loving spouse, William Trask; her children, Andrew Cameron Trask and spouse Casey Trask, Tanner Trask and spouse Melissa Trask, Todd Trask and spouse Krista Trask, and Cara Dailey and spouse Steve Dailey; along with her three grandchildren, Elise, Luke, and Jillian Dailey, and her beloved siblings, Greg Norris, Jeff Norris, Jon Norris, Sara Preston, Daniel Norris, and JD Folsom.
The memorial for her life was July 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Laketon Bethel Reformed Church, 1568 W Giles Rd. Muskegon, MI 49445.