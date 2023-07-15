Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert for Sunday July 16th 2023... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Sunday, July 16th 2023 to be an Action Day for smoke from Canadian wildfires. PM2.5 concentrations are expected to increase into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Hourly concentrations reaching the Unhealthy range are possible. The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson Counties. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution such as outdoor burning. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors. For further information please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page on the internet at... http://www.michigan.gov/EGLE.