Ingeborg Margarete Dalbke, 88, of Montague, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at home. She was born March 13, 1932, in Stuttgart, Germany, the daughter of Wilhelm and Lina (Hessenauer) Rottler.
Inge worked as a beautician for many years in Chicago, retiring in 1981. In her spare time, Inge was an avid gardener who participated in several of the area garden clubs. She was also a woman of faith, attending Claybanks United Methodist Church.
In 1957, in Chicago, Inge married Robert “Bud” Dalbke, who survives her. She is also survived by: her siblings, Ilse Deininger and Karl Willie Rottler; her dearest nephew, Peter Rottler; and several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Private services have been held and interment will be in the Flower Creek Cemetery in the spring.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.