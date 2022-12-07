Dale Lee DuBois, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Muskegon, Mich., at the age of 88. He was born July 18, 1934, in Fremont, the son of Glen Percy and Faye (Waters) DuBois. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Dale married the love of his life, Nancy (Jacobs) DuBois, Sept. 16, 1961, and shared 61 wonderful years together. In 1969, the couple built their own home in rural Montague, where they raised four children, Pam, Ron, Ken, and Andy. Dale has 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Dale was a serious person when it came to working to provide for his family, but always found his silly, loving, and warm energy that only grew stronger and stayed with him until the very end. His loving spirit will be missed by so many.
Dale worked as a skilled industrial welder for various Muskegon area companies for 38 years, before retiring in 1997. He was always willing to help others and was the typical “Jack of all trades.” He was an accomplished carpenter and gardener, and was always ready for a fun card or board game.
Dale enjoyed attending all family gatherings and spent countless times supporting his kids and grandkids at many school and sporting events.
As much as Dale loved his Michigan life, he had to patiently wait for his exit from the cold and spend winter in the comfort of Florida, with Nancy, in retirement. He made many friends in Florida where he enjoyed shuffleboard, chair volleyball, and card games. Dales frequent reminder to the people he talked to was “you try to stay out of trouble,” especially to his grandkids!
Dale is survived by: his wife, Nancy Jacobs-DuBois; sons, Ron (Carol) DuBois, Ken (Kim) DuBois, and Andy (Shari) DuBois; son-in-law, Mike (Michell) Kring; sister-in-law, Linda DuBois of Tennessee; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by: his daughter, Pamela DuBois-Kring; parents, Glen Percy and Faye Waters-DuBois; brothers, Robert and Paul DuBois; sister-in-law, Rose DuBois; and in-laws, Julius and Mary Jacobs.
In accordance with Dale’s wishes, a memorial service and celebration of life gathering will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling Street, Montague, MI 49437, www.osvhub.com/stjamescatholicparish/giving/funds.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.