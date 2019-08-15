David Allan Driscoll, 81, of Montague, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born July 25, 1938, the son of Earl and Ardath Driscoll.
In 1960, David married Bette Riekels. Together they were blessed with 59 years of marriage and two children. David worked for many years as a substance abuse counselor. He was Past President of Muskegon Kennel Club, West Michigan Radio Club and was involved in the Lakeshore Obedience and Training Club. He also worked various jobs at the L.C. Walker Arena.
David enjoyed socializing and going out for a good breakfast. He also enjoyed playing cards, fishing, working on cars, and keeping up with politics and current affairs. He was an outgoing, fun-loving man who will be deeply missed.
David is survived by: his wife, Bette; children, Michael (Becky) Driscoll and Karyn (Chris) vanSanden; grandchildren, Katie, Greg, Devin, and Ane; brother, Dale Driscoll; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Ed, and Larry; sister, Maryalyce; sister-in-law, Carolyn; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery, in Montague, with Jim Tanis officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Muskegon Humane Society.
