Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet subsiding to 2 to 4 feet overnight. * WHERE...Holland to Manistee. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&