The interesting and creative life of David Leddick has come to an end. David died after a brief illness in Silverhill, Alabama March 19. He was 93.
David was born in Detroit and raised by his parents Roth and Blanche Sumner Leddick. The family consisted of four children: brothers Sumner, John and David and sister Joan. They all graduated from Montague High School and led very interesting lives. Sumner went to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis and graduated in the class of 1946. He became Chief of Staff for the US Submarine Force in the Pacific and was commander of the first nuclear submarine in the Pacific.
John graduated from Michigan State University with a teaching degree. He taught for a while and then worked in retailing and became very involved with the Montague Museum. Joan graduated from the University of Michigan, married John Winslow, and lived in Padua, New Guinea and various other countries where her husband taught.
After high school graduation, David attended the University of Michigan and graduated with a degree in English literature and journalism at the age of 21. He then attended Officer Training School in Newport, Rhode Island and became a Lieutenant Junior Grade. He went on to the Monterey Communication School and became a Cryptographic Officer serving on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific fleet.
David crossed the Pacific Ocean 17 times and witnessed the testing of the first hydrogen bomb over Bikini Atoll. After naval activities, he moved in 1955 to New York City to start a career in advertising. He worked at various ad agencies, then studied ballet and became a dancer with the Metropolitan Opera Ballet. He also managed the Robert Joffrey Ballet School in New York for a few years.
David returned to advertising and worked for Grey Advertising Agency in New York, becoming the worldwide creative director for Revlon during the 1960s. Much of his advertising work with Grey took him to Paris. He studied and became fluent in French and moved to Paris in the early 1970s. He continued his contract work with Grey in New York, and now in Paris, he worked for McCann-Erickson Advertising Agency as the International Creative Director for L’Oréal. While on location for a television commercial shoot in the Loire Valley, he discovered the village of Pontlevoy. He purchased a house there built in the 1600s, rehabbed it, and kept it for many years.
He then purchased and rehabbed three historic properties in the Loire Valley town of Amboise. He also maintained an apartment in Paris. To continue his contract work with Grey in New York and his TV work in Paris, David often flew on the high speed Concorde jet between France and the U.S.
After working in advertising for 40 years, David moved to Miami Beach where he became involved in the preservation of the old Art Deco district and continued his involvement with the LGBTQ movement. He started writing books and plays, and producing and acting in shows he had written. He also rehabbed older properties in Miami Beach and Montevideo, Uruguay.
After having been raised in the Leddick family home on Sheridan Street in Montague, which was built in the 1860s, David always enjoyed rehabbing and updating older properties. He also enjoyed spending time with his many nephews and nieces and helping them in their careers.
David will be laid to rest in the Leddick family plot in Montague’s Oak Grove Cemetery this summer. He had an amazing creative life with so many different stories.