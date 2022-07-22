David Lee Brace, loving father of three and adoring husband to Rosanna Brace, peacefully reached his heavenly home July 17, 2022, at the age of 84. David was a God-fearing man, born March 11, 1938 to Gerald and Della Brace in Muskegon, Mich. David was raised in a loving home and met his bride, Rosanna, at the age of 14 at Western Michigan Christian High School. Shortly after high school, David joined the Navy where he served for two years. Dave and Rose married Sept. 11, 1959 and started their family shortly after with the birth of their son Kurt, followed by Kristi and completed with Kreg. Dave owned and operated Muskegon Loan Company and then served as Deputy Treasurer of Muskegon County. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family, singing in the Counselors Quartet, and spending time with his eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was a dedicated member of New Era CRC and led his family to follow closely after Jesus. David’s Christ-like and humble demeanor were evident to all. He was quick to lend a hand or offer a one liner, making anyone he met feel welcomed and accepted. When asked how he was doing he would always reply: “if I was any better, I’d be in heaven!” David will be greatly missed by his family, but we find comfort in the fact that he is now walking hand in hand with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
“The righteous lead blameless lives; blessed are their children after them.” Proverbs 20:7
David is survived by his wife, Rosanna; children, Kurt and Mary Brace (Elizabeth and Rush Thompson, David and Brie Brace, Daniel and Colleen Brace), Kristi and Todd Lohman
(Matthew and Meredith Lohman, Emily and Joshua Bergsma), Kreg and Amy Brace (Jake and Shelby Brace, Isaac and Emily Brace, and Ema Brace (Nolan Kuperus); brother, Charles (Merry) Brace; many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He dearly loved and will be missed by his great-grandchildren: Cate, Pierce, Hadley, Claire, Jack, Weston, Liliana, Rosalie, Cordelia and Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother and sister in-law, Robert and Marilyn Brace.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at New Era Christian Reformed Church with Rev. John Medendorp officiating. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey Street, Norton Shores, MI 49444. Interment will take place at Restlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of David may be given to New Era Christian School or Western Michigan Christian High School.