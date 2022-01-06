Thomas L. Doran, 72, of Twin Lake, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 7 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Woods in Twin Lake. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon.
Trending
Articles
- Former Montague star Cody Kater returns to area as Reeths-Puffer football coach
- Montague girls wrestling hosts first Mat Cat Classic
- Cody Kater meets his new team as Reeths-Puffer's football coach
- Whitehall boys basketball takes 1st trophy game against Montague
- Gerald William Dubois
- Whitehall Products Christmas Day fire rekindles the next day
- Montague wrestling places 9th at home invitational
- Mary Ann (Frantz) Smith
- Time to check trees for hemlock woolly adelgids
- Reeths-Puffer girls basketball falls to G.R. West Catholic
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Whitehall, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 65%
- Feels Like: 16°
- Heat Index: 25°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 16°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 08:18:15 AM
- Sunset: 05:24:43 PM
- Dew Point: 15°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Scattered flurries and snow showers. High 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tonight
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Tomorrow
Snow showers. High 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches with locally over one foot possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and roads may become impassible at times. The hazardous conditions will impact commutes today into Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A dominant band of heavy lake effect snow currently mostly off shore from Manistee to Whitehall but comes on shore near Muskegon then has a sharp left turn (band goes west to east) near Muskegon and heads over to Lansing. The concentration of heavy snow this afternoon will be from Muskegon to near South Haven and as far inland as Grandville in Southwest Kent County. In this are expect 3 to 6 inches of fluffy lake effect snowfall by 7 pm this evening. Overnight the heavy snowfall will be mostly near US-31 along the coast down into Van Buren County. The heaviest snow there will be in the western sections of the county were well over 6 inches of snow is expected overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.3 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Precip: 49% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 5°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.