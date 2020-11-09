Denison, Jack

Today

Partly cloudy. High 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Near record high temperatures. High 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.