Diane Fay Kroll, 75, of Montague, passed away Jan. 8, 2023. She was born Aug. 29, 1947.
Diane graduated from Whitehall Public Schools and worked at Lakeshore Community Hospital from 1964-1988 as a nurse’s aide and surgical technician. In addition, Diane provided private duty home care, and also cleaned houses, cottages, and doctors’ offices – including offices at Lakeshore Medical Associates in Whitehall for 17 years.
Diane was well known for her friendly personality and her fondness for working as a volunteer for programs that included Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Red Cross, and Kids’ Food Basket, as well as her volunteer work for food pantries, schools, and area churches. She reached out to older people and others in need, and never missed an opportunity to stop and talk with friends who she seemed to run into wherever she went. Diane enjoyed working on needlecraft projects, singing in the White Lake Chorale (12 years), and bowling in a league.
Diane is survived by her church family and many others whose lives she touched during her life journey.
Diane was preceded in death by: her parents, Clayton and Jeanette Kroll; her brother, Larry Kroll; and sister, Karen Lodholtz.
In accordance with Diane’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and a service will be held at the Montague Campus of the White Lake United Methodist Church, 8555 Cook Street, Montague, in the spring.
Details will be posted on the following websites, www.whitelakeumc.com, www.facebook.com/WhiteLakeUnitedMethodist, and at www.beaconfh.com.
A print notice will also be posted in the White Lake Beacon when information becomes available. A digital recording of the service will be available through the church office on request.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Diane’s name to White Lake United Methodist Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.