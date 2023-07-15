Dianne Rae Weesies, 73, of Montague, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023. She was born April 3, 1950, in Detroit.
Dianne was a registered nurse, receiving her training at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was employed for 25 years with Muskegon General Hospital, where she worked primarily with the emergency trauma patients, but also assisted with outpatient surgeries and as a visiting nurse. After retiring from nursing, Dianne joined her husband, Richard, at Weesies Brothers Farms, Inc., and they worked side by side for many years building relationships with their community and customers.
Dianne loved spending time with her grandchildren and attended many sports, plays, and concerts. She also had many hobbies, including crafts such as scrapbooking, ceramics, knitting, reading, and traveling. Some notable travels were road trips with her family, and trips to Alaska and Hawaii with her husband, Richard. Dianne had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. She had an appreciation for the beauty of the many variety of flowers and plants.
Dianne is survived by: her husband, Richard Weesies; children, Eric (Rachel) Weesies, Michelle (John) Hamann, and Stephen (Jennifer) Weesies; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hamann, Cassidy Hamann, Morgan Weesies, Brock Weesies, Brieann Hamann, Lauren Weesies, Owen Weesies, Quinn Weesies, and Grady Hamann; sister, Doreen (Larry) Bieber; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, Correll and Patricia (Iervolina) Morton and Mary Fish; sister, Nancy Bennett; and brother, Larry Morton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Ferry Memorial Reformed Church, 8637 Old Channel Trail, Montague, MI 49437, with Mr. Jim Tanis officiating. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI 49461. Interment will be in New Era Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Era Christian School, 1901 Oak Avenue, New Era, MI 49446, or Morgan’s Chapel United Methodist Bread Ministry, PO Box 88, Bon Secour, Alabama 36511.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.