On July 15, 1930, Agnes and Archie Rollenhagen had a son they named Donald E. Sadly, he passed from his loving family and friends Dec. 19, 2022 at the age of 92. He leaves behind his children Susan, Kathy, Gregg and Scott, and three grandchildren. He and his wife Sharon were married for 40 years living together in the house he lovingly built in Whitehall. He also leaves behind four stepchildren: Colleen, Cheryl, David and Leanne.
Don had a passion for playing golf, especially with his brother Ray. He spent many winters in Zephyrhills, Fla. Golf and friends were super special! He also square danced like a pro. He once was Grandmaster of the Masonic Lodge in Whitehall and belonged to the Eagles. He was a good carpenter and his house shows it. He retired from the State of Michigan. Dear to his heart was his precious little dog Daisy. Don liked to go camping with all his camper pals. Good times and great memories were happily shared by many a bonfire.
Preceding him in death were his brothers James, Richard, Robert and Eugene, and his sister Jane. A memorial service will be held in the spring.