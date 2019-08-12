Doris Mae DeVries, age 92, was born on February 28, 1927 and passed away peacefully and went to her eternal home on July 30, 2019. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Gordon DeVries; grandson, Adam; brother, Elmer Bays. Surviving are her two children, Mary (Marc) Bertrand, Wesley (Serena) DeVries; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Mert (Millie) Bays, Shirley (Roger) Zenker, Larry (Jean) Bays; sister-in-law, Jean Bays; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Doris was a loving wife, mother, and friend who was a longtime member and past secretary/Sunday School teacher at Ferry Memorial Reformed Church. She was the bookkeeper for Raydon Lumber for many years. Private family services will be held, and she will be interred with her husband Gordon in Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Central Family Worship Center in Coopersville.
Trending
Articles
- Wayside Bar & Grille gets a new name and a new owner
- Van’s Car Wash & Quick Lube announces winner of Jeep Giveaway
- Historical collection donated to the White Lake Community Library
- Police Reports
- Mears woman arraigned on fatal crash charge
- Frances E Evans
- Police Reports
- Driver ID'd in fatal crash
- Moving to London
- He's still got it!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Whitehall, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 58%
- Feels Like: 84°
- Heat Index: 84°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 81°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:46:37 AM
- Sunset: 08:52:57 PM
- Dew Point: 65°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 83F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi