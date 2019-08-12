DeVries

Doris Mae DeVries

Doris Mae DeVries, age 92, was born on February 28, 1927 and passed away peacefully and went to her eternal home on July 30, 2019. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Gordon DeVries; grandson, Adam; brother, Elmer Bays. Surviving are her two children, Mary (Marc) Bertrand, Wesley (Serena) DeVries; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Mert (Millie) Bays, Shirley (Roger) Zenker, Larry (Jean) Bays; sister-in-law, Jean Bays; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Doris was a loving wife, mother, and friend who was a longtime member and past secretary/Sunday School teacher at Ferry Memorial Reformed Church. She was the bookkeeper for Raydon Lumber for many years. Private family services will be held, and she will be interred with her husband Gordon in Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Central Family Worship Center in Coopersville.

